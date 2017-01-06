The Wenatchee World

Weather:

11°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi14° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo7° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi18° Slight Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi24° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi28° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Roof objects to tearful testimony

by Harriet McLeodReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Convicted murderer Dylann Roof said on Thursday tearful testimony by family members of those slain in the South Carolina church massacre was excessive and would prejudice jurors who will decide whether he should be sentenced to death.

The 22-year-old white supremacist, found guilty last month of killing nine black people at Charleston's Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2015, said in written motions it was unfair for federal prosecutors to pile on given he does not plan…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 