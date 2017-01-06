Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Not the people’s choice

With regard to the Trump election, Deborah Crenshaw of Peshastin (The Safety Valve, Dec. 29) says: “The people have spoken, so honor it.”

She is right. The people have spoken. However, they have not been honored. Over 2.8 million more people voted for Hilary Clinton than Donald Trump.

He was not “elected.” He was named president by an outdated and sometimes even corrupt structure called the Electoral College which did not honor the wishes of most…