Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Today

Hi14° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo7° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi18° Slight Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi24° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi28° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Not the people’s choice

With regard to the Trump election, Deborah Crenshaw of Peshastin (The Safety Valve, Dec. 29) says: “The people have spoken, so honor it.”

She is right. The people have spoken. However, they have not been honored. Over 2.8 million more people voted for Hilary Clinton than Donald Trump.

He was not “elected.” He was named president by an outdated and sometimes even corrupt structure called the Electoral College which did not honor the wishes of most…

