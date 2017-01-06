Tigers basketball teams cruise to wins Wednesday

ENTIAT — The Entiat boys and girls basketball teams both earned convincing wins in Central Washington 1B League play on Wednesday over visiting Cascade Christian Academy.

The Tigers’ girls team began its CW1BL slate with a dominant win, beating the Wolverines 62-8. With the win, Entiat improved to 6-2 overall on the campaign. It was the fourth consecutive win for the Tigers.

Following the conclusion of that game, the boys took the fl oor and cruised to a big victory of…