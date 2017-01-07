Fog on the river

Winter Storm Warning issued January 07 at 2:42PM PST until January 09 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...ACTIVE WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TO THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... .A MOIST PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING LIGHT SNOW TO THE REGION TONIGHT BEFORE A SECOND ROUND OF HEAVIER PRECIPITATION SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. THIS STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND THE NEARBY VALLEYS...MODERATE SNOW TO THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO...AND

This Afternoon Hi13 ° Snow

Tonight Lo13 ° Snow then Chance Snow

Sunday Hi20 ° Heavy Snow

Sunday Night Lo20 ° Heavy Snow then Chance Snow

Monday Hi29 ° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night Lo18 ° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Hi27 ° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night Lo15 ° Chance Snow

Wednesday Hi25 ° Chance Snow