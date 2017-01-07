The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued January 07 at 2:42PM PST until January 09 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...ACTIVE WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TO THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... .A MOIST PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING LIGHT SNOW TO THE REGION TONIGHT BEFORE A SECOND ROUND OF HEAVIER PRECIPITATION SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. THIS STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND THE NEARBY VALLEYS...MODERATE SNOW TO THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO...AND

This Afternoon

Hi13° Snow

Tonight

Lo13° Snow then Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi20° Heavy Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Heavy Snow then Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi27° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi25° Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Leavenworth Winter Sports Club thrives with second year of snow

by Rick Steigmeyer
Outdoors
LEAVENWORTH — What a difference a foot or two of snow can make. Especially if your business and budget is dependent on the white stuff.

Two years ago, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club was reeling through a drought and warm weather-imposed crisis that had the club's directors and managers fretting over how the ski club would survive. 

Then came the snow. About 40 inches so far this year, offering the club's Nordic and Alpine ski trails and tubing runs a 16-inch base. Last…

