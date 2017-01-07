Leavenworth Winter Sports Club thrives with second year of snow

LEAVENWORTH — What a difference a foot or two of snow can make. Especially if your business and budget is dependent on the white stuff.

Two years ago, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club was reeling through a drought and warm weather-imposed crisis that had the club's directors and managers fretting over how the ski club would survive.

Then came the snow. About 40 inches so far this year, offering the club's Nordic and Alpine ski trails and tubing runs a 16-inch base. Last…