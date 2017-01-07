30 Under 35 | Next question: Kristin Wright Lodge

The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s “30 Under 35” program honored young community leaders early in 2016. We tap their thoughts in this Sunday interview series.

Kristin Wright Lodge, 33

Project manager, ENews Networks-Wenatchee

A graduate of Wenatchee High School and the University of Washington, Lodge launched a successful career in fundraising and marketing for nonprofit institutions. At locally-owned ENews Networks, she manages a team of employees and acts as the main contact for new and existing clients.

​​Q. What accomplishments are you most proud of?

A. I’m proud of my ability to help support local businesses, build their online presences and serve my community through my work with the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation board, all while raising my two young girls.

Q. What are your goals?

A. I look forward to continuing to give back to the community that has given me so much. My dream is to pursue work in public affairs in Wenatchee, combining my experience in communications, government relations, issue management and non-profit community work to influence public policy in an effort to build a stronger place for community members to live, learn, work and play.

​​Q. How are you contributing to the success of your community?

A. Our area would be a much different place if not for the generosity of volunteers and success of community members in keeping our streets and parks safe and river clean; tutoring, mentoring and coaching the next generation of active community members; caring for our pets and shelter animals; educating the community on issues of health and safety; donating time and knowledge in times of disaster and fire; spreading arts and culture; and providing opportunities for us to thrive.

I contribute to community success through my primary job as mother of my two girls (ages 3 and 5) and as an active community member. I volunteer at my child’s school (Seeds Learning Center), coach girls soccer and volunteer on the board at Pybus. My work on the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation board allows me to grow and foster a community gathering place that promotes and preserves the Wenatchee Valley’s culture and history, which contributes to building community. I feel passionate about my work there and the mission of the Pybus Market. My work as a soccer coach allows me to train, mentor and support kids in our community while providing a fun experience for them and their parents. My family and I are active in the community, participating in a wide range of festivals, races, activities and community events.

— Compiled by Mike Irwin, World staff