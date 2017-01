Winter Storm Warning issued January 07 at 3:37AM PST until January 09 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...ACTIVE WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TO THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... .A MOIST PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION TONIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT BRINGING HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND VALLEYS NEAR THE CASCADES...MODERATE SNOW TO THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO...AND ACCUMULATING SNOW FOLLOWED BY A MESSY WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION

Today Hi13 ° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Tonight Lo13 ° Snow Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Sunday Hi20 ° Snow

Sunday Night Lo20 ° Snow Likely then Chance Snow

Monday Hi29 ° Chance Snow

Monday Night Lo19 ° Chance Snow

Tuesday Hi27 ° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night Lo17 ° Chance Snow

Wednesday Hi26 ° Chance Snow