Prep Saturday: Wenatchee boys swimming and diving team excels at Kentridge Invite

KENTRIDGE — The Wenatchee boys swimming and diving team won big at the Kentridge Invitational on Saturday, taking fourth out of 34 teams with 342 points. Eastmont finished 23rd with 33 points.

Wenatchee’s Braden Dilly swam his way to state times in the 200- and 100-yard freestyle races. Although Dilly failed to nab state berth in his individual swim, he managed to make the time in the first leg of the 400-free relay, which also secured a state spot. Teammate…