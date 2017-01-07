The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued January 07 at 2:42PM PST until January 09 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...ACTIVE WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TO THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... .A MOIST PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING LIGHT SNOW TO THE REGION TONIGHT BEFORE A SECOND ROUND OF HEAVIER PRECIPITATION SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. THIS STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND THE NEARBY VALLEYS...MODERATE SNOW TO THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO...AND

Tonight

Lo13° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi20° Heavy Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Heavy Snow then Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi27° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi25° Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi19° Partly Sunny

Prep Saturday: Wenatchee boys swimming and diving team excels at Kentridge Invite

Website Staff
KENTRIDGE — The Wenatchee boys swimming and diving team won big at the Kentridge Invitational on Saturday, taking fourth out of 34 teams with 342 points. Eastmont finished 23rd with 33 points.

Wenatchee’s Braden Dilly swam his way to state times in the 200- and 100-yard freestyle races. Although Dilly failed to nab state berth in his individual swim, he managed to make the time in the first leg of the 400-free relay, which also secured a state spot. Teammate…

