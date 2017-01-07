Shift in shopping | Business closures the result of changing consumer patterns

WENATCHEE — No one’s arguing that the local business community took some hard hits in 2016 from a string of closures by stores and companies both big and small.

The shutdowns of Alcoa, Haggen, Hastings, Sassy’s Diner, Palmer Shoes, Mills Bros., Cafe Rio and, most recently, Food Pavilion, Academic Toolbox, Staples and Craft Warehouse add up to a puzzling loss of millions in revenues and scores of jobs.

So what the heck is going on? How bad are these closures for the local economy? And why are they all happening now?

“The retail landscape is shifting right before our eyes,” said Steve King, the city of Wenatchee’s Community and Economic Development Director. “Many industries — retail in particular — have entered a dynamic period of change all brought on by advances in technology. It’s been coming for years, but now it’s coming faster than ever. And it’s coming right here to the Wenatchee Valley.”

Call it “the Amazon effect,”said King. “As malls, big retail chains, even mom-and-pop neighborhood stores see consumers buying more and more online, they’re trying to figure out a new business model. Trying to figure out what works and how to survive.”

For many retailers, weeding out underperforming stores and downsizing what’s left have been initial tasks in redefining how they do business.

For instance, in just the past week once-powerful Sears announced closure of 41 of its namesake stores, Kmart will shutter 109 locations and Macy’s listed 68 stores for closure this year. In September, Fortune Magazine reported that the nation’s six major department store chains had closed more than 700 locations in the U.S. since 2013.

“It’s true that internet shopping has sped up the life cycle of retailers,” said Dan Barr, lead broker for commercial real estate firm Center Investments in East Wenatchee. “But this is a national trend — no city or town is immune — and doesn’t necessarily indicate that our (local) economy is slowing down or faltering in some way.”

In fact, noted King, local store closures have come as revenues from taxable retails sales have surged. Total revenues from taxable retail sales in 2015 increased by more than 90 percent from a decade before to hit $543 million — and the surge has continued. In the first two quarters of 2016, Chelan County’s taxable retail sales had increased (on average) 65 percent over the previous year.

Much of the climb in tax revenues has been from major construction projects, said King. “New schools, some housing developments, office buildings and renovations to existing structures — it all adds up and does so quickly.”

Civic leaders and business managers also pointed to the natural cycle of commercial enterprise — stores open, stores close — and argued that this isn’t always a bad thing.

“Deals are nearly signed to bring new tenants to at least two spaces where stores are closing,” said commercial developer Rory Turner. New businesses are in line to fill the Staples building (closing Feb. 11) in South Wenatchee and, in quick turnaround, the Craft Warehouse space (closing by April 15) at North Valley Center in Wenatchee.

Both Turner and Barr, individual leasing agents for dozens of spaces around the Wenatchee Valley, declined to name the new tenants. But both agreed that local consumers would welcome the incoming businesses. “In many ways, these are improvements over what we had before,” said Turner. “The local business mix should be improved.”

Another major shift, said local civic and business leaders, is the move away from suburban malls and big-box stores to the more personal and intimate shopping experience found in a quaint downtown.

“The retail experience, not price point, is the lure for many younger consumers,” said Turner. “You look at a thriving downtown and see the opposite of buying on Amazon.com. Real people helping you make buying decisions on items that are often unique, not found everywhere. Look around Wenatchee’s downtown — you’ll find that kind of experience on every block.”

Add up all the factors — downsizing of chain stores, shift in consumer shopping patterns, the search for authentic experiences — “and you can see less of a need for a big, fancy storefront,” said Shiloh Schauer, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“So, many of these (local) store closures come as no big surprise,” she said. “Business owners and consumers alike are witness to a new economy taking shape right in front of us. In many ways, it’s incredibly exciting.”