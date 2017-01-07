Supreme Court lets Okanogan ORV ruling stand

OLYMPIA — A court ruling that strikes down Okanogan County's permission for off-road vehicles to travel county roads remains in effect after the state Supreme Court refused to take up the county's appeal.

The Tuesday ruling means a 2014 county ordinance,allowing ORVs on nearly 600 miles of county-managed roadways, remains invalid, as ordered by the Court of Appeals seven months ago. The suit was brought against the county by Conservation Northwest and the Methow Valley Citizens Council, citing concerns like…