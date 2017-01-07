The Wenatchee World

Weather:

11°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Storm Warning issued January 07 at 2:42PM PST until January 09 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...ACTIVE WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TO THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... .A MOIST PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING LIGHT SNOW TO THE REGION TONIGHT BEFORE A SECOND ROUND OF HEAVIER PRECIPITATION SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. THIS STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND THE NEARBY VALLEYS...MODERATE SNOW TO THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO...AND

This Afternoon

Hi13° Snow

Tonight

Lo12° Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi20° Heavy Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Heavy Snow then Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi27° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi25° Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Supreme Court lets Okanogan ORV ruling stand

by Jefferson Robbins
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

OLYMPIA — A court ruling that strikes down Okanogan County's permission for off-road vehicles to travel county roads remains in effect after the state Supreme Court refused to take up the county's appeal.

The Tuesday ruling means a 2014 county ordinance,allowing ORVs on nearly 600 miles of county-managed roadways, remains invalid, as ordered by the Court of Appeals seven months ago. The suit was brought against the county by Conservation Northwest and the Methow Valley Citizens Council, citing concerns like…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 