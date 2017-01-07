The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued January 07 at 2:42PM PST until January 09 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...ACTIVE WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TO THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... .A MOIST PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING LIGHT SNOW TO THE REGION TONIGHT BEFORE A SECOND ROUND OF HEAVIER PRECIPITATION SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. THIS STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND THE NEARBY VALLEYS...MODERATE SNOW TO THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO...AND

Tonight

Lo13° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi20° Heavy Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Heavy Snow then Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi27° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi25° Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi19° Partly Sunny

Wenatchee uses three-goal second period to win

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild used a big second period and three points from AJ Vanderbeck to take down the British Columbia Hockey League’s third-best team on Saturday night at Town Toyota Center.

Troy Conzo lit the wick first on assists from teammates Chad Sasaki and AJ Vanderbeck. Although the Grizzlies were the team with the power play opportunity in the first period, the Wild outshot Victoria 19-7 in the frame.

Wenatchee broke it open in the second period with…

