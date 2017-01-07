Wenatchee uses three-goal second period to win

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild used a big second period and three points from AJ Vanderbeck to take down the British Columbia Hockey League’s third-best team on Saturday night at Town Toyota Center.

Troy Conzo lit the wick first on assists from teammates Chad Sasaki and AJ Vanderbeck. Although the Grizzlies were the team with the power play opportunity in the first period, the Wild outshot Victoria 19-7 in the frame.

Wenatchee broke it open in the second period with…