Everyday Business | Wenatchee whiz has ‘Perfict’ app to keep you fit

Cory Faulkner’s efforts to muscle into a very crowded fitness market have begun to pay off.

Last week, the former Wenatchee resident launched his Perfict Fitness App, a smartphone application and website that tracks workouts and, more importantly, coaches fitness buffs in the exercise routine that’s right for them.

He’s got nearly 120 certified fitness trainers from across the U.S. presenting videos that cater to all levels of fitness and motivation. The free app includes a fitness tracker and journal, but individual workouts cost $1 to $20, depending on complexity.

The launch for iPhones (with an Android release arriving in coming weeks) is the culmination of nearly 18 months of struggle to raise money, design the app and — over the last four months — test that baby and get it right.

“It’s probably the most stressful undertaking I’ve ever had to do,” said Faulkner, speaking Tuesday from his home and business headquarters in Cheney. “It’s one thing to have the idea for an app. It’s a whole other ballgame to actually make one work. It takes hundreds of hours. It takes learning new skills. It takes believing in what you’re doing.”

As it turns out, he’s not the only one who believes in the Perfict app. Hundreds of backers have donated nearly $23,000 as part of Faulkner’s campaign on Kickstarter, the fundraising website. Other contributors have donated even more — raising Perfict’s seed money to over $50,000.

And Faulkner is hoping that amount will grow. This month he’ll polish his pitch to the Spokane Angel Alliance, an investors’ group, to raise $250,000 to produce a more advanced version of his fitness app.

So what’s this 23-year-old gym rat learned from piloting a new start-up tech company? “Oh, geez, where do I start?” he said. “How to design and build an app. How to finance and run a business. How to enlist high-powered trainers and video their workouts.”

He added, “It’s been an uphill battle, that’s for sure. But it’s been worth it. This app is something that will help people get and stay fit. I’m biased, of course, but I think it’s a winner.”

Info: ow.ly/XRsr307Hptp.

Owner offers encouraging words for ‘Encouraging Words’

Amid closings of several local stores that feed our artistic and creative pursuits — Hastings Entertainment, Staples office supplies, Craft Warehouse — here’s one that’s still thriving and has NO plans to shutter its doors anytime soon.

Encouraging Words, the faith-based retailer at 529 S. Wenatchee Ave., celebrated its 25th year in 2016. “And we hope to go another 25 years,” says owner Carol Covert. The store carries books, music, clothes, all kinds of Christian gifts and lots of other stuff.

This reminder that the store is busy and healthy comes after a few Facebook postings that mentioned the store on a list of closures in the area. “Nope,” says Covert. “People should know that we’re doing just fine — very fine.”

With the closing of Hastings, Carol reminded local book lovers that Encouraging Words can order any book — not just faith-based titles — and have it here in a couple of days or so. Yes, even New York Times best-sellers or mushy romance novels.

“We’re a real bookstore,” she said. “And for folks who want to keep their buying local, we can get in a book about as quickly as Amazon can deliver it.”

Info: Facebook.com (keywords: encouraging words).

This weekly column is compiled from “Everyday Business,” a blog by World reporter Mike Irwin. You can reach him at 665-1179 or irwin@wenatcheeworld.com.