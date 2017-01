PASCO — The WVC men’s basketball team came back from a rough start to defeat the Columbia Basin College Hawks at Columbia Basin Community College on Saturday by a final score of 84-67.

The Knights opened the contest with great offensive energy, but most of the energy was wasted due to what WVC coach Brent McGinnis called “hero syndrome.”

“We were in spots where one guy was trying to do it all,” McGinnis said. “We need to work on speeding…