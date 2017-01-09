6 key players trying to solve state’s education funding crisis

SEATTLE — It’s been five years since the state Supreme Court ruled that the Legislature was violating the state constitution by underfunding public schools.

It’s been more than two years since the Supreme Court found the state in contempt for not fixing the problem quickly enough.

As the Legislature convenes Monday in hopes of finally satisfying the requirements of the landmark 2012 McCleary decision, a lot of the people who waged the McCleary battles of years past won’t be the…