The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow and Areas Fog

Tonight

Lo20° Chance Snow and Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi25° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo9° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo5° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo4° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi16° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

6 key players trying to solve state’s education funding crisis

by The Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

SEATTLE — It’s been five years since the state Supreme Court ruled that the Legislature was violating the state constitution by underfunding public schools.

It’s been more than two years since the Supreme Court found the state in contempt for not fixing the problem quickly enough.

As the Legislature convenes Monday in hopes of finally satisfying the requirements of the landmark 2012 McCleary decision, a lot of the people who waged the McCleary battles of years past won’t be the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 