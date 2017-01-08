The Wenatchee World

Cyndi Rae MacKenzie

...ACTIVE WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TO THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... .AFTER A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW LAST NIGHT A SECOND ROUND OF HEAVIER PRECIPITATION WILL ARRIVE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. THIS STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND THE NEARBY VALLEYS AND THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE IDAHO PANHANDLE...AND ACCUMULATING SNOW FOLLOWED BY A MESSY WINTRY MIX

Today

Hi21° Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo19° Heavy Snow then Chance Snow

Monday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi26° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo14° Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi23° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo8° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi17° Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Partly Cloudy

Cyndi Rae MacKenzie

Website Staff
Photo provided

Cyndi Rae MacKenzie

East Wenatchee, WA

Cyndi Rae MacKenzie, 59, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully at home
on January 3, 2017, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Cyndi was
born in Chelan, WA, on April 29, 1957, to Kenneth and Bucelle McFadden. She
graduated from Chelan High School. She also attended Ocosta Junior High School
and Chimacum High School.

Cyndi was married to Mike MacKenzie on June 19, 1999. They resided in East
Wenatchee, WA, and had celebrated 17 years of marriage. She had many jobs
throughout her life, but none satisfied her more than taking care of the home,
her husband, and her daughter and best friend, Ashley. Cyndi loved the many
vacations with her family to her favorite vacation spot in Westport, WA.

Cyndi loved to cook, loved to laugh, loved to can all the foods she could, as
well as the many clams and fish that Mike and others brought to her. She loved
boasting to everyone what a great fisherman Mike was, texting pictures often.
Cyndi was over the moon proud of her daughter, Ashley, and loved her
granddaughter, Kaiya; always texting photos and videos of Ashley and Kaiya.

Cyndi is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Ashley Curtin (Michael);
granddaughter, Kaiya; brothers: Terry (Ceceilia) and Larry (Becky); sisters:
Zandra and Lynda (Bob); step-sons: Jason (Sherie), Josh and Jared; step-
daughter, Tina (Tom) Mason; along with many nephews, nieces and cousins. She
was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Bucelle; and one brother,
Gary.

Cyndi wanted to especially thank everyone for the meals and financial
donations.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017, at the Evergreen
Memorial Park Mausoleum at 10:30 a.m. Viewing will be held on Thursday,
January 12, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the care of Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East
Wenatchee, WA.

