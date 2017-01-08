Cyndi Rae MacKenzie

East Wenatchee, WA

Cyndi Rae MacKenzie, 59, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully at home

on January 3, 2017, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Cyndi was

born in Chelan, WA, on April 29, 1957, to Kenneth and Bucelle McFadden. She

graduated from Chelan High School. She also attended Ocosta Junior High School

and Chimacum High School.

Cyndi was married to Mike MacKenzie on June 19, 1999. They resided in East

Wenatchee, WA, and had celebrated 17 years of marriage. She had many jobs

throughout her life, but none satisfied her more than taking care of the home,

her husband, and her daughter and best friend, Ashley. Cyndi loved the many

vacations with her family to her favorite vacation spot in Westport, WA.

Cyndi loved to cook, loved to laugh, loved to can all the foods she could, as

well as the many clams and fish that Mike and others brought to her. She loved

boasting to everyone what a great fisherman Mike was, texting pictures often.

Cyndi was over the moon proud of her daughter, Ashley, and loved her

granddaughter, Kaiya; always texting photos and videos of Ashley and Kaiya.

Cyndi is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Ashley Curtin (Michael);

granddaughter, Kaiya; brothers: Terry (Ceceilia) and Larry (Becky); sisters:

Zandra and Lynda (Bob); step-sons: Jason (Sherie), Josh and Jared; step-

daughter, Tina (Tom) Mason; along with many nephews, nieces and cousins. She

was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Bucelle; and one brother,

Gary.

Cyndi wanted to especially thank everyone for the meals and financial

donations.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017, at the Evergreen

Memorial Park Mausoleum at 10:30 a.m. Viewing will be held on Thursday,

January 12, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the care of Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East

Wenatchee, WA.