This Afternoon

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow and Areas Fog

Tonight

Lo20° Chance Snow and Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi25° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo9° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo5° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo4° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi16° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Fred Malir

World staff
Memoriam
Fred Malir, 93, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

