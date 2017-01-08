The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued January 08 at 3:52AM PST until January 09 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...ACTIVE WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TO THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... .AFTER A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW LAST NIGHT A SECOND ROUND OF HEAVIER PRECIPITATION WILL ARRIVE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. THIS STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND THE NEARBY VALLEYS AND THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE IDAHO PANHANDLE...AND ACCUMULATING SNOW FOLLOWED BY A MESSY WINTRY MIX

Today

Hi21° Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo19° Heavy Snow then Chance Snow

Monday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi26° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo14° Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi23° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo8° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi17° Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Partly Cloudy

Inetta G. Workman, 80, a long-time Cashmere, WA, resident, passed away January
2, 2017, from complications of dementia. She was born on October 16, 1936, in
Leola, AR, to John and Syble Gelvin. At an early age, they moved to Okanogan,
WA, where she spent all her school years, graduating from Okanogan High School
in 1955.

In 1956, she married Doyle Workman, and they have shared their lives together
for more than 60 years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Doyle; her son and daughter-in-law,
Conan and Diane Workman; her daughter, Deborah Workman; and a sister and
brother-in-law, Dona and Duane Kenyon.

At her request there will be no service. Arrangements are assisted by
Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.

