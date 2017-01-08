Inetta G. Workman
Inetta G. Workman
Cashmere, WA
Inetta G. Workman, 80, a long-time Cashmere, WA, resident, passed away January
2, 2017, from complications of dementia. She was born on October 16, 1936, in
Leola, AR, to John and Syble Gelvin. At an early age, they moved to Okanogan,
WA, where she spent all her school years, graduating from Okanogan High School
in 1955.
In 1956, she married Doyle Workman, and they have shared their lives together
for more than 60 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Doyle; her son and daughter-in-law,
Conan and Diane Workman; her daughter, Deborah Workman; and a sister and
brother-in-law, Dona and Duane Kenyon.
At her request there will be no service. Arrangements are assisted by
Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
