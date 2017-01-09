The Wenatchee World

It is over’: VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman’s last-ditch effort to halt Trump

by The Seattle Times
SEATTLE — Newly sworn-in U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal made an attention-grabbing last-ditch effort to block Donald Trump from the White House, objecting to the certification of the Electoral College vote. But the effort was shut down by Vice President Joe Biden.

Jayapal, a Democrat elected in November to represent the Seattle-area 7th Congressional District, rose Friday during a joint session of Congress during which the final electoral tally was certified.

“For what purpose does the gentlewoman rise?” asked Biden, who…

Advertisements

 