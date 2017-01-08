Jerry Kelvin Henton

Bridgeport, WA

Jerry Kelvin Henton of Bridgeport, WA, passed from this life on Sunday,

January 1, 2017, after a difficult battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was

surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born on January 1, 1953, in

Brewster, WA, to James Raymond “Ray” and Betty Lee (Smith) Henton. He

graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1971. After high school, he attended

Eastern Washington University and received his bachelor’s degree in Business

Administration before returning to his hometown to work alongside his dad in

the wheat fields, apple and cherry orchards in the Bridgeport and Mansfield

areas.

On June 28, 1980, he married Mildred “Millie” Maria Doyal, and they began

their life together on the Pearl Hill wheat ranch. Together, they raised three

children: Andrea Michelle (Henton) Pearl, Jared Ryan Henton, and Trevor James

Henton. Jerry served proudly on the Bridgeport School Board from 1995 to 2003,

as a member of Washington Wheat Growers Association and many years with the

Douglas County District 3 Volunteer Fire Department, until the time of his

illness.

He was an avid deer and elk hunter, enjoyed a good game of golf, and spending

time with his adored grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His true passion was

coaching boys’ and girls’ basketball, coaching AAU basketball and softball

with his own children and many years thereafter in the Bridgeport High School

J.V. and Varsity basketball programs.

He was preceded and reunited in death by his dear father, James Raymond “Ray”

Henton. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Millie Henton; his daughter,

Andrea (Jeff) Pearl of Chelan, WA; son, Jared (Erika Varrelman) Henton of

Pateros, WA; son, Trevor (Kaelee) Henton of Chattaroy, WA; his beloved

grandchildren: Addison and Kenadee Henton of Pateros, WA, Camden and Leyton

Pearl of Chelan, WA; his mother, Betty Henton of Bridgeport, WA; brother,

James Henton of Hayden Lake, ID; sister, Jacquelynn “Jacque” (Jerry) Workman

of Bridgeport, WA; many precious nieces and nephews; devoted in-laws, Donald

and Acela Doyal of Brewster, WA; and long-time, very dear friends, Michael and

Linda Little of Everett, WA.

We are sincerely grateful to the medical staff at Confluence Health, Central

Washington Hospital, Regency Harmony House and Dr. Keith Hanson for their

compassionate care of Jerry in his final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring with a date yet to be

determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to

the Alzheimer’s Association. Jerry will be greatly missed by all his family,

friends and those whose lives he impacted. Arrangements by Barnes Chapel,

Brewster, WA.