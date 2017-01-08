Larry Lee Dronen

Blewett Pass, WA

Larry Dronen passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of January 4,

2017. Born to Egbert and Mary (Stewart) Dronen on October 8, 1941, he was the

fourth of five children. He joined the Army at the age of 17 and served in

Germany. After his service, he moved back home and worked at Keokuk in

Wenatchee, WA. He later changed careers and worked for Washington State

Department of Transportation as Supervisor of Avalanche Control. After ten

years on Stevens Pass, he moved his career to the carpentry department at the

DOT until his retirement in 1992.

He met his wife, Sylvia (Spangler), in 1966, and they married on June 23,

1967. They started their life together in Wenatchee, WA, and moved to

Leavenworth, WA, where they resided until his retirement, and he was able to

move his family to the home he built up Blewett Pass in 1992.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Egbert; mother, Mary; two brothers:

Richard and Will; and his sister, Mary Anne. He is survived by his wife,

Sylvia; two daughters: Michelle (Nathan) Tilton and Victoria (Will) Feiten;

six grandchildren: C.J. Honea, Kyra, William (Larry), Aurora Feiten, Tommy

Tilton, Justin Swafford; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; and his

brother, Tom.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., with

viewing to begin at 12:15 p.m., at the LDS Church in Leavenworth, WA, on Titus

Road. A small reception will follow at the church. A private inurnment will

follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Larry requested that donations be

made to the LDS Church Missionary Fund. Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth,

WA, is in charge of the arrangements.