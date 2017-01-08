Mary Louise “Lou” Babst

Wenatchee, WA

Lou Babst, 94, passed away December 26, 2016. She was born October 21, 1922,

in Mount Vernon, WA, the daughter of Hazen F. and Mary Lucille (O’ Connor)

Willett. She attended school in Concrete, WA, until moving to Rock Island, WA,

her junior year in high school, when her father was transferred to Rock Island

Dam with Puget Sound Power and Light. She graduated from Wenatchee High School

in 1939 and continued her education at the newly established Wenatchee Junior

College. She was employed by Seattle First National Bank. On January 11, 1944,

she married James T. Babst, Sr.

She was active in a number of community projects. In 1947, she began working

on floats for the Apple Blossom Festival. She designed and help build 25

floats for communities, including Bellevue and Leavenworth. In 1956, as a

member of St. Bernadette’s guild, she wrote, edited and secured advertising

and printed the first year of St. Joseph’s parish bulletin. In 1960, she

served as Alter Society President and was instrumental in securing a new

nativity display for St. Joseph’s Church. In 1959, she became the parish

correspondent for the Diocesan publication, Our Times.

In January of 1961, she returned to secretarial work with the law firm of

Whitmore, Graham and Whitmore. She went from that office to Deputy City Clerk

for the City Of Wenatchee for four years. In September of 1967, she was

employed by the Chelan County Planning Department, retiring in 1985.

During her years of employment, she was also active in the St. Anthony’s

Hospital community campaign, doing the accounting for three years. She did the

costuming for five Wenatchee Music Theater productions: South Pacific,

Oklahoma, My Fair Lady, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and

Harvey. She was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Wenatchee

Youth Circus for eight years and assisted in writing the circus history. She

loved sewing and quilting for her children and grandchildren.

Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; brother, Francis;

daughter, Patty; son, Don; three infant sons; and two great-grandsons. She is

survived by her sisters: Virginia Day of Wenatchee, WA, and Eileen Jette, of

Newberg, OR; sons: James (Tommye), Bob (Linda) and Mike (Melody); daughters:

Jeanne Steiner, Margaret Eley (Joe); and daughter-in-law, Julie Babst; 12

grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wenatchee, WA,

on Friday, January 20, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. A private inurnment will follow at

the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the

Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.