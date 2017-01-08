Mary Louise “Lou” Babst
Mary Louise “Lou” Babst
Wenatchee, WA
Lou Babst, 94, passed away December 26, 2016. She was born October 21, 1922,
in Mount Vernon, WA, the daughter of Hazen F. and Mary Lucille (O’ Connor)
Willett. She attended school in Concrete, WA, until moving to Rock Island, WA,
her junior year in high school, when her father was transferred to Rock Island
Dam with Puget Sound Power and Light. She graduated from Wenatchee High School
in 1939 and continued her education at the newly established Wenatchee Junior
College. She was employed by Seattle First National Bank. On January 11, 1944,
she married James T. Babst, Sr.
She was active in a number of community projects. In 1947, she began working
on floats for the Apple Blossom Festival. She designed and help build 25
floats for communities, including Bellevue and Leavenworth. In 1956, as a
member of St. Bernadette’s guild, she wrote, edited and secured advertising
and printed the first year of St. Joseph’s parish bulletin. In 1960, she
served as Alter Society President and was instrumental in securing a new
nativity display for St. Joseph’s Church. In 1959, she became the parish
correspondent for the Diocesan publication, Our Times.
In January of 1961, she returned to secretarial work with the law firm of
Whitmore, Graham and Whitmore. She went from that office to Deputy City Clerk
for the City Of Wenatchee for four years. In September of 1967, she was
employed by the Chelan County Planning Department, retiring in 1985.
During her years of employment, she was also active in the St. Anthony’s
Hospital community campaign, doing the accounting for three years. She did the
costuming for five Wenatchee Music Theater productions: South Pacific,
Oklahoma, My Fair Lady, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and
Harvey. She was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Wenatchee
Youth Circus for eight years and assisted in writing the circus history. She
loved sewing and quilting for her children and grandchildren.
Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; brother, Francis;
daughter, Patty; son, Don; three infant sons; and two great-grandsons. She is
survived by her sisters: Virginia Day of Wenatchee, WA, and Eileen Jette, of
Newberg, OR; sons: James (Tommye), Bob (Linda) and Mike (Melody); daughters:
Jeanne Steiner, Margaret Eley (Joe); and daughter-in-law, Julie Babst; 12
grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wenatchee, WA,
on Friday, January 20, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. A private inurnment will follow at
the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the
Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
