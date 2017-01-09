The Wenatchee World

Mary Louise (Pliska) Jones

Mary Louise (Pliska) Jones, 74, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

