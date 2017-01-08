More, more, more

Good news! It has been cold.

Yes, yes, we can shivver in the good news. Cold is far preferable to warm this time of year. The cold means our future water supply waits on high, rather than melting and flushing into the Pacific. It means the insects that ravage our forests might have some bite removed. While we’re complaining about the temperatures, we should keep that in mind.

And if you were praying for snow last month, thank you. The…