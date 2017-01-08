No headline

Learn about volunteering

Pybus University will be offering a “Meet Your Match” volunteer networking forum on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pybus Public Market Event Center. Registration is encouraged (but not required) by going to pybuspublicmarket.org.

This event came about as a few energized citizens connected via the Facebook group “Be the Change in the Wenatchee Valley” to discuss ways we might become more actively engaged in strengthening our community. The response to our concept…