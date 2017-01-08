No headline

Learn about volunteering
Pybus University will be offering a “Meet Your Match” volunteer networking forum on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pybus Public Market Event Center. Registration is encouraged (but not required) by going to pybuspublicmarket.org.
This event came about as a few energized citizens connected via the Facebook group “Be the Change in the Wenatchee Valley” to discuss ways we might become more actively engaged in strengthening our community. The response to our concept…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.