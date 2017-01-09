Patricia A. Neal
Patricia A. Neal, 61, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Hi30° Slight Chance Snow and Areas Fog
Lo20° Chance Snow and Patchy Fog
Hi25° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow
Lo9° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy
Hi20° Partly Sunny
Lo5° Partly Cloudy
Hi16° Mostly Sunny
Lo4° Mostly Cloudy
Hi16° Partly Sunny
Lo9° Mostly Cloudy
Patricia A. Neal, 61, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy