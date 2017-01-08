Riggs, storyteller

We at The Wenatchee World last week bid farewell to our beloved colleague, reporter Dee Riggs, who stepped into much-deserved retirement after a nearly 40-year career.

We could write eloquently on Riggs’ many qualities for most of this column, but it might seem self-serving, an inside story with little real interest for readers. That is not the case. This change cannot pass without informing the readers of North Central Washington just how much Dee Riggs contributed to their knowledge, to…