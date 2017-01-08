The Wenatchee World

17°

Winter Storm Warning issued January 08 at 3:52AM PST until January 09 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...ACTIVE WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TO THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... .AFTER A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW LAST NIGHT A SECOND ROUND OF HEAVIER PRECIPITATION WILL ARRIVE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. THIS STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND THE NEARBY VALLEYS AND THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE IDAHO PANHANDLE...AND ACCUMULATING SNOW FOLLOWED BY A MESSY WINTRY MIX

This Afternoon

Hi21° Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo19° Heavy Snow then Chance Snow

Monday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi26° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo14° Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi23° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo8° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi17° Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Partly Cloudy

Riggs, storyteller

We at The Wenatchee World last week bid farewell to our beloved colleague, reporter Dee Riggs, who stepped into much-deserved retirement after a nearly 40-year career.

We could write eloquently on Riggs’ many qualities for most of this column, but it might seem self-serving, an inside story with little real interest for readers. That is not the case. This change cannot pass without informing the readers of North Central Washington just how much Dee Riggs contributed to their knowledge, to…

