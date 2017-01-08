Stemilt partners show us how

This, at last, is the fulfillment of the original vision, said Chelan County Director of Natural Resources Mike Kaputa. Two sections of land at the head of the Stemilt Basin south of Wenatchee will be sold by the Department of Natural Resources to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The land will be reserved for watershed, wildlife habitat and recreation.

Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark announced the transfer Wednesday in one of his last act’s before leaving office.