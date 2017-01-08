Stemilt partners show us how

This, at last, is the fulfillment of the original vision, said Chelan County Director of Natural Resources Mike Kaputa. Two sections of land at the head of the Stemilt Basin south of Wenatchee will be sold by the Department of Natural Resources to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The land will be reserved for watershed, wildlife habitat and recreation.
Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark announced the transfer Wednesday in one of his last act’s before leaving office.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.