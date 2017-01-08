Thomas “Tom” Allen Griffith, Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Allen Griffith, Jr.
Cashmere, WA
Thomas “Tom” Allen Griffith, Jr., a long-time Cashmere, WA, resident and
orchardist, died on January 4, 2017, at Bonaventure in East Wenatchee, WA. He
was 90. Tom was born on July 23, 1926, to the late Thomas A. and Myrtle
(Balsdon) Griffith in Wenatchee, WA. He took part in football and basketball
and was one of the star players of the team. Tom graduated from Cashmere High
School in 1944. He then joined the U.S. Navy, training at Farragut, then
attending radio school at Los Angeles, CA, before going with his ship to the
Philippines at the end of WWII. Upon his discharge, he enrolled at Washington
State College and obtained his bachelor’s degree.
During this time, he met and fell in love with Betty Hummel; they were married
in August of 1951 in Wenatchee, WA. Their first home was in Chelan, where Tom
worked in the fruit industry as a consultant. In 1961, Tom, Betty and their
children moved to Paton Street in Cashmere, WA, which was their home until
2015. Tom took over his father’s orchard property and immersed himself in
running and growing the best fruit possible for 50 years. The last years, from
1989-2015, Tom and son, John, ran the family orchard business together, which
freed Tom and Betty to enjoy time together and travel the world.
An avid duck hunter, Tom and his loyal four-legged companions enjoyed many
hours sitting and waiting behind the duck blind for that perfect shot. He was
a member of the Masonic Temple of Free Masons and The Cashmere Sportsman
Association. In later years, as time slowed downed, he could be found in the
mornings, drinking coffee with his friends, solving the world’s problems, and
chatting up the school athletes and various other topics at Barney’s Tavern
and the Club Crow.
Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; children: Thomas III
(Marilyn), Michelle “Shelly” (Alan) Kaas, John (Karen); three grandchildren:
Ryan Kaas, Megan (Mario) Borgna, Leah Griffith; and two great-grandchildren:
Marshal and Marcus Borgna. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley
Scott; brother-in-law, Howard Scott; and daughter-in-law, Lori Griffith.
Funeral and Military Services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017, at
11:00 a.m., at the Riverside Center in Cashmere,WA, with burial following at
the Cashmere City Cemetery. You are invited to view his online guestbook at
www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage
Memorial Chapel, Cashmere, WA.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy