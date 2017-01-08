Thomas “Tom” Allen Griffith, Jr.

Cashmere, WA

Thomas “Tom” Allen Griffith, Jr., a long-time Cashmere, WA, resident and

orchardist, died on January 4, 2017, at Bonaventure in East Wenatchee, WA. He

was 90. Tom was born on July 23, 1926, to the late Thomas A. and Myrtle

(Balsdon) Griffith in Wenatchee, WA. He took part in football and basketball

and was one of the star players of the team. Tom graduated from Cashmere High

School in 1944. He then joined the U.S. Navy, training at Farragut, then

attending radio school at Los Angeles, CA, before going with his ship to the

Philippines at the end of WWII. Upon his discharge, he enrolled at Washington

State College and obtained his bachelor’s degree.

During this time, he met and fell in love with Betty Hummel; they were married

in August of 1951 in Wenatchee, WA. Their first home was in Chelan, where Tom

worked in the fruit industry as a consultant. In 1961, Tom, Betty and their

children moved to Paton Street in Cashmere, WA, which was their home until

2015. Tom took over his father’s orchard property and immersed himself in

running and growing the best fruit possible for 50 years. The last years, from

1989-2015, Tom and son, John, ran the family orchard business together, which

freed Tom and Betty to enjoy time together and travel the world.

An avid duck hunter, Tom and his loyal four-legged companions enjoyed many

hours sitting and waiting behind the duck blind for that perfect shot. He was

a member of the Masonic Temple of Free Masons and The Cashmere Sportsman

Association. In later years, as time slowed downed, he could be found in the

mornings, drinking coffee with his friends, solving the world’s problems, and

chatting up the school athletes and various other topics at Barney’s Tavern

and the Club Crow.

Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; children: Thomas III

(Marilyn), Michelle “Shelly” (Alan) Kaas, John (Karen); three grandchildren:

Ryan Kaas, Megan (Mario) Borgna, Leah Griffith; and two great-grandchildren:

Marshal and Marcus Borgna. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley

Scott; brother-in-law, Howard Scott; and daughter-in-law, Lori Griffith.

Funeral and Military Services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017, at

11:00 a.m., at the Riverside Center in Cashmere,WA, with burial following at

11:00 a.m., at the Riverside Center in Cashmere,WA, with burial following at

the Cashmere City Cemetery.

www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage

Memorial Chapel, Cashmere, WA.