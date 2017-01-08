The Wenatchee World

Woodrow “Woody” Wilson Juette

Woodrow “Woody” Wilson Juette

Brewster, WA

Woodrow “Woody” Wilson Juette passed away peacefully on December 28, 2016, at
his home in Brewster, WA. He was born March 21, 1919, in Mandan, ND, to Harold
and Antoinette Juette. The family settled in the San Diego, CA, area in the
1930’s, where Woody attended various schools before returning to Mandan to
graduate from Mandan High School in 1939. He returned to California where he
volunteered for service in WWII in 1941. Woody served in the Pacific Theater
with the Army Corps of Engineers, 152nd Combat Battalion, 27th Infantry
Division and was stationed on Saipan and Okinawa during the war. After the
war, he stayed with the Corps of Engineers and went to Brewster, WA, to work
on Chief Joseph Dam. He rose to the position of foreman and retired in 1981.

Woody was an avid golfer, skier, and ran marathons into his 60’s. He could
have a rough exterior, but Woody had a heart of gold. He volunteered countless
hours at Lakewood Golf Course and was always ready to help on any project you
wanted to work on. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sister, Faith Armstrong of Pateros, WA; his six
children: Jon Juette (Dawna), Mike Acord (Oanh), Roxann Dorsey (David), Elaine
Goodman (Darrel), Randy Juette (Michelle) and Ron Juette (Lindee). He is also
survived by 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-
grandchildren.

The family would like to recognize the selfless sacrifice of sister, Elaine,
and her husband, Darrel, who cared for Woody in the last years of his life and
a special thank you to Hospice of Omak’s Justin, Anita and Jennifer for their
care and support.

Service of Remembrance is planned for Monday, January 16, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.,
at Barnes Chapel in Brewster, WA. Please send your thoughts and memories to
www.barneschapel.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel, Brewster, WA.

