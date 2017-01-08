The Wenatchee World

Yvonne Ruth (Peachey) Zucker

Yvonne Ruth (Peachey) Zucker

Entiat, WA

Yvonne Ruth (Peachey) Zucker died January 2, 2017, in Entiat, WA, surrounded
by her husband, John, and three children. She was born September 23, 1945, in
Portland, OR, to Jack William and Annabel (Olds) Peachey. Yvonne and her
family remained in Portland during her early elementary school years and while
her father was deployed to Korean in the early 1950’s. The family then was
stationed at Chambley Air Force Base in France for two years. They returned to
the United States and were stationed at Edwards Air Force Base, CA, where she
attended Desert High School for three years. In 1962, the Peachey family was
transferred to Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX, where she met the love of her
life, Airman John Gerald Zucker. The couple married at the Wherry Chapel on
Edwards AFB, June 29, 1963, in a double wedding with her older sister, Jackie.

Yvonne and John traveled to Entiat, WA, where they have made their home for
the last 53 years. After the births of their first two children, Cynthia
“Cindy” Marie and Sherri Diane, Yvonne earned her high school diploma at
Entiat High School in 1966. A son, Terry Shawn, completed the family in 1969.

Yvonne began work, in 1971, at Mad River Inc. as a fruit packer and general
worker until 1978, and for three seasons packed fruit for Small Brothers. In
1981, she worked for Unital, LTD., manufacturing fiberglass sleepers for semi-
trucks. She took a position as Deputy Clerk for the City of Entiat where she
worked for two years. After completing the Medical Clerk certification course
at Wenatchee Valley College, Yvonne was hired by the Wenatchee office,
Department of Social and Health Services, as a Clerk Typist 2. She remained in
that position until she retired in 2000.

During her life, Yvonne enjoyed reading, swimming, playing computer games and
square dancing with the Bluegrass Swingers Club in East Wenatchee, WA. She
trained as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Entiat in the early 1970’s.
She loved to spend time with her family, traveling and spending time at the
casino. Yvonne and John “snow birded” to Mesa, AZ, for a number of years,
before they returned to Entiat full time. Yvonne rejoiced in spending time
with her five grandsons, especially since the invention of the cell phone,
where she could not only talk, but text and Facebook the boys.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Harold Peachey. She
is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Bennett (Charlie)
of San Diego, CA; daughter, Sherri Zucker (Tim Corrie, Jr.) of Redmond, WA;
son, Terry Zucker (Nicole) of Nanaimo, BC; sisters: Jacklyn Peachey Frankel of
Sun City, CA, and Mary Peachey Venema (Paul) of Winchester, CA; five
grandsons: Timothy and Bruce Corrie, Jonathan and Justin Bennett and Noah
Zucker; 20 nieces and nephews; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and
nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Washington
Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to the Entiat Ambulance Fund. A
Memorial Service will be announced in June. Please express your thoughts and
memories on the on-line guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by
Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.

