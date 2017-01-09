12th Man flag honors Cashmere boy

SEATTLE — The tallest 12th Man Flag in Seattle was flying for Matthew Cunning on Saturday. And it will be next weekend, too.
The Cashmere Middle School eighth-grader had already looked out the window of his hospital room and saw the huge flag strapped to a 740-foot-tall crane.
“We saw that 12th Man Flag, and we were talking about it. Usually, there’s an American flag that hangs there that reminds us of Andy,” Matthew’s mom, Tricia Cunning said, referring to…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.