12th Man flag honors Cashmere boy

SEATTLE — The tallest 12th Man Flag in Seattle was flying for Matthew Cunning on Saturday. And it will be next weekend, too.

The Cashmere Middle School eighth-grader had already looked out the window of his hospital room and saw the huge flag strapped to a 740-foot-tall crane.

“We saw that 12th Man Flag, and we were talking about it. Usually, there’s an American flag that hangs there that reminds us of Andy,” Matthew’s mom, Tricia Cunning said, referring to…