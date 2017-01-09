Amazon meets new milestone: 1 millionth free banana

SEATTLE — Like many Amazon.com ventures, the e-commerce behemoth’s attempt to keep Seattle pedestrians well supplied with free bananas came out of CEO Jeff Bezos’ imagination.

And like book sales or the Prime loyalty program, the banana enterprise, too, has seen momentous growth since it launched in December 2015. Last November, Amazon’s “banistas” — as the people who staff the so-called Community Banana Stand program are known — handed out their 1 millionth banana.

Business certainly has ramped up. An…