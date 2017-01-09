Art of Community | Cashmere students impress judges in Olympia

A group of sixth-grade students from Cashmere Middle School made a big impression in Olympia on Saturday during a Mock Congressional Hearing program, Superintendent Glenn Johnson tells me.

Teachers Don Smith and Rose Shook took 25 kids to participate in the statewide competition that featured teams from across the state. At Cashmere, it's part of a instructional program they call "We the People" in which students learn about the U.S. Constitution. The students performed before judges at the competition on…