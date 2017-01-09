Boeing falls short on 2016 orders; deliveries hit target

SEATTLE — Boeing Co fell 80 planes short of its goal for new orders in 2016, but likely clinched the title of world’s biggest planemaker for another year.

Boeing on Friday said it delivered 748 jetliners last year and booked net orders for 668 aircraft worth about $94 billion at list prices. Boeing had predicted orders would roughly match deliveries, which it forecast at between 745 and 750 planes.

Boeing’s delivery total likely means the Chicago-based aerospace and defense company…