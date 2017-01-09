The Wenatchee World

Briscoe wins Walter Peyton Award over Kupp, Gubrud

by World news services
College Sports
FRISCO, Texas — Sam Houston State junior quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe won the Walter Payton Award on Friday night over two Eastern Washington University players, receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Gage Gubrud. Briscoe passed for 4,602 yards and 57 touchdowns for the Bearkats (12-1).

Gubrud passed for 5,160 yards and 48 touchdowns for the Eagles (12-2), while Kupp recorded 117 receptions for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Kupp won the award last season and finished his college career with 428 catches for…

