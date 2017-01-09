Brooks gets ejected, Ducks crush Cougs anyway

PULLMAN — Center Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points as No. 15 Oregon overcame the early ejection of leading scorer Dillon Brooks to defeat Washington State, 85-66, on Saturday night at Beasley Coliseum.

Guard Dylan Ennis added 17 points and forward Jordan Bell scored 11 as Oregon (15-2, 4-0) won its 13th straight game to remain unbeaten in Pac-12 play. Brooks, who was averaging 14.3 points per game, was ejected with 13:20 left in the first half after he…