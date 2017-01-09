Dear Abby | Mood swings cause young teen to question emotions

Dear Abby: I am at the end of my wits, and I need some answers. I am almost 13 and dread being a teenager because I don’t want things to be complicated. I used to have depression and felt suicidal, but I never told anybody. I eventually got over it and am now physically fine. But I’m not emotionally stable.

Recently, I was told things I don’t know how to react to. Among them was, “Wow, your voice is deep,”…