Duvall woman satisfactory after crash

STEVENS PASS — A Duvall woman was in satisfactory condition at Central Washington Hospital on Monday after her Honda CRV hit an oncoming SUV on Stevens Pass Sunday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol reports.

Colette L. Klosterman was first taken to Cascade Medical Center and then transferred to Wenatchee.

She was driving east, about 23 miles west of Leavenworth, when she failed to negotiate a curve, veered to the right to avoid westbound traffic, and then hit a snowbank and…