The Wenatchee World

Weather:

23°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow and Areas Fog

Tonight

Lo20° Chance Snow and Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi25° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo9° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo5° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo4° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi16° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

First WIAA RPI rankings released for prep hoops

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

RENTON — The WIAA released its inaugural RPI rankings for high school basketball teams across the state. Cashmere open at fifth place in the 1A girls rankings despite an overwhelmingly successful early season run, while Okanogan opens in seventh and Omak starts in 18th. The Chelan boys team sits at fifth, while Cashmere is 24th.

In the 2B boys standings the Brewster boys team currently occupies fifth place while Kittitas opened in the top spot. Manson earned an initial ranking of…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 