First WIAA RPI rankings released for prep hoops

RENTON — The WIAA released its inaugural RPI rankings for high school basketball teams across the state. Cashmere open at fifth place in the 1A girls rankings despite an overwhelmingly successful early season run, while Okanogan opens in seventh and Omak starts in 18th. The Chelan boys team sits at fifth, while Cashmere is 24th.

In the 2B boys standings the Brewster boys team currently occupies fifth place while Kittitas opened in the top spot. Manson earned an initial ranking of…