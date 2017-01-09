Former Chelan hospital CEO sentenced to six months

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A former Chelan hospital administrator has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for forging military records and making false statements in an attempt to collect some $730,000, a U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

David Bernier, 52, now of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was the CEO at Lake Chelan Community Hospital for less than two years, until he was fired in September 2009 for actions the hospital board described as dishonest and possibly fraudulent.

Bernier pleaded guilty in…