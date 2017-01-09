The Wenatchee World

Goldy — Bull

by Lindsay Francis
Devyn Bull and Brandon Goldy were married Oct. 22 in Wenatchee.

She is the daughter of Peggy Strozyk and Kim Bull of East Wenatchee. His parents are Dale and Lori Goldy of Wenatchee.

The couple were attended by Chandler Ruud of Waterville; Mariah Snyder, Levi Carroll, Gary Sperle and Hudson Morley, all of Wenatchee; and Kendall Bull, Kayla Wilder and Zane Carlson, all of East Wenatchee.

A reception followed at a private residence on Jumpoff Road in Wenatchee.

The couple…

