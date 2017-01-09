The Wenatchee World

January writing workshop focuses on keeping story going

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — Write on the River will host a three-hour workshop with Maureen McQuerry from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 in Wenatchi Hall at Wenatchee Valley College.

The workshop will include information on what makes a story work, questions to get started, tension and story structure, and a first-pages checklist. Participants are asked to bring a work in process if possible.

The cost is $15 for members and $50 for non-members. Parking is free.

