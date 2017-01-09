Makeup goes beyond vanity for many women

CHICAGO — Bree Benz remembers the exact moment when makeup changed her life.

It was 4:30 p.m. July 1, 2015, in New York. Benz has chills just thinking about it.

She was sitting in Monica Prata’s makeup chair, and she glanced in the mirror.

Gone were any traces of masculinity from Benz’s face. And a five o’clock shadow? Totally erased.

As of 4:30 p.m., Benz was 100 percent woman, she said.

“I’ve always been a woman, but it’s about how…