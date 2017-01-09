Mariners start making movies

It took perhaps a few weeks longer than expected based on his typical transactional activity, but Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has acquired an experienced starting pitcher to fill out his starting rotation.

On Friday morning, the Mariners completed a trade to bring in right-hander Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for veteran outfielder Seth Smith.

“Gallardo gives us the veteran presence that we have been searching for,” Dipoto said in a statement. “He has a track record…