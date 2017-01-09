The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow and Areas Fog

Tonight

Lo20° Chance Snow and Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi25° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo9° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo5° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo4° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi16° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Mariners start making movies

by Ryan DivishThe Seattle Times
It took perhaps a few weeks longer than expected based on his typical transactional activity, but Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has acquired an experienced starting pitcher to fill out his starting rotation.

On Friday morning, the Mariners completed a trade to bring in right-hander Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for veteran outfielder Seth Smith.

“Gallardo gives us the veteran presence that we have been searching for,” Dipoto said in a statement. “He has a track record…

