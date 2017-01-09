Chelan County
Brian Nels Magelssen, 27, of Leavenworth, and Sydonie Aretha James, 25, of Birmingham, England
Leslie Marie Trovato, 33, and Andrew Jacob Gale, 29, both of Wenatchee
Kurt Seeley Baumgarten, 54, of Sparks, Nevada, and Dixie Jo Brooke Baumgarten, 51, of Ellensburg
Ashley Lynn Priest, 30, and Roberto Alvarez Ledesma, 38, both of Orondo
Joan Diane Pizzano, 63, of Wenatchee, and Lloyd Raymond Darlington, 59, of Leavenworth
Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 41, and Patricia Hernandez Lopez, 41, both of East…
