Today

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow and Areas Fog

Tonight

Lo20° Chance Snow and Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi25° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo9° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo5° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo4° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi16° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Marriages

by Lindsay Francis
Chelan County

Brian Nels Magelssen, 27, of Leavenworth, and Sydonie Aretha James, 25, of Birmingham, England

Leslie Marie Trovato, 33, and Andrew Jacob Gale, 29, both of Wenatchee

Kurt Seeley Baumgarten, 54, of Sparks, Nevada, and Dixie Jo Brooke Baumgarten, 51, of Ellensburg

Ashley Lynn Priest, 30, and Roberto Alvarez Ledesma, 38, both of Orondo

Joan Diane Pizzano, 63, of Wenatchee, and Lloyd Raymond Darlington, 59, of Leavenworth

Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 41, and Patricia Hernandez Lopez, 41, both of East…

