Old news | Students experience pioneer days

100 years ago — 1917

♦ Growers of East Wenatchee are now organized to take advantage of the recently enacted federal farm loan act. The organization was established Saturday. The board consists of H.F. Cox, C.W. Cobb, E.H.D. Webb, Owen Kintner and O.V. Sellers.

♦ About 40 members and friends of the Country Club enjoyed a large dinner yesterday in the packing shed of Dr. Whitney on Cherry Street.

♦ The first wedding to take place in Wenatchee in the New Year was…