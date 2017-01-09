The Wenatchee World

Weather:

23°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi30° Areas Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo20° Chance Snow and Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi25° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo9° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo5° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo4° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi16° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Old news | Students experience pioneer days

by Linda Barta
Send to Kindle
Print This

100 years ago — 1917

♦ Growers of East Wenatchee are now organized to take advantage of the recently enacted federal farm loan act. The organization was established Saturday. The board consists of H.F. Cox, C.W. Cobb, E.H.D. Webb, Owen Kintner and O.V. Sellers.

♦ About 40 members and friends of the Country Club enjoyed a large dinner yesterday in the packing shed of Dr. Whitney on Cherry Street. 

♦ The first wedding to take place in Wenatchee in the New Year was…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 