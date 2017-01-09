Parent teacher conference days may change

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is pondering a change in its parent/teacher conferences.

Under a proposed plan of change, the conferences would be held during three full days starting next fall. Currently, the conferences are held over five half days.

A district committee surveyed school staff and found that 84 percent favored the change. Regionally, Eastmont, Cascade and Chelan school districts hold full-day conferences.

The change would add morning conference times not available now. Day and evening conferences would…