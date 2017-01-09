Romar loses his cool, Huskies throttle visiting Beavers

SEATTLE — Lorenzo Romar could live with a little showboating after unleashing a Huskies full-court press on Oregon State, which sparked renewed exuberance in the Washington men’s basketball team that had been missing during its previous two outings.

So when Carlos Johnson drew a technical foul after a chin-up dunk during Saturday’s 87-61 victory, the UW coach motioned the freshman guard to the sideline for a quick chat.

However, minutes later David Crisp drew Romar’s ire when his pass off…