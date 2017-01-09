Second Harvest distribution will be held Jan. 26

QUINCY — Microsoft Datacenter Operations will sponsor a Second Harvest mobile food bank distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Iglesia Metodista, 815 2nd Ave. S.W.

The event will be held inside the building to accommodate for weather. The distribution is free and open to the public; no appointment or documentation is required.

About a dozen volunteers are still needed for the event. No heavy lifting will be required. For more information about volunteering, contact Jack Eaton at jeaton@microsoft.com…