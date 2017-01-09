The Wenatchee World

Weather:

23°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Today

Hi30° Areas Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo20° Chance Snow and Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi25° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo9° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo5° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo4° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi16° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Starbucks takes wine, beer and food off evening menu at its regular stores

by The Seattle Times
SEATTLE — Starbucks is ending its Evenings program, which offered wine, beer and small plates of food in the late afternoons and evenings at more than 400 stores nationwide.

The program, first tested in 2010 at the Starbucks location on East Olive Way in Seattle, had been part of the company’s efforts to get more people into its coffee shops at all hours of the day and to buy more than just coffee.

At one point, the company planned to…

